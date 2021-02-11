Left Menu

EU, WHO team up to help with COVID-19 vaccinations in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:55 IST
EU, WHO team up to help with COVID-19 vaccinations in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union and the World Health Organization on Thursday said they would spend 40 million euros ($48.48 million) over three years to ensure better access to COVID-19 vaccines in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

"The funds will initially be used to support the phases of preparedness and readiness, with an emphasis on imminent needs in strategic areas such as planning, equipment & supplies, training of health workers and information," the WHO said.

"This will be followed with support for effective deployment and monitoring of vaccine roll-out." ($1 = 0.8251 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar protesters gather in Japan against coup at home

Thousands of people from Myanmar sang songs and waved glow sticks as they gathered in Japans capital on Thursday to protest the military coup in their home country.Many of those in front of United Nations University in downtown Tokyo wore r...

Pursuade people to pay pending power bills: UP minister to officials

Amid mounting losses of the state power corporation, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday asked officials to persuade consumers to pay their pending bills. Stating that snapping of power connections is not a solution, th...

Amsterdam displaces London as Europe's top stocks centre after Brexit

Amsterdam has displaced London as Europes biggest share trading centre after Britain left the European Unions single market, and picked up a chunk of UK derivatives business along the way, according to data published on Thursday. Stock exch...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm NATION PAR25 DEF-SINOINDIA-LD RAJNATH India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake areas in Ladakh disengagement to be phased and verifiable, says Rajnath New Delhi India and China hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021