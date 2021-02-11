Left Menu

Cycling-Vuelta breaks with tradition to end in Santiago

This year's Vuelta a Espana will start in Burgos in central Spain with an individual time trial before ending in Santiago de Compostela three weeks later, organisers said on Thursday.

Reuters | Burgos | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:57 IST
Cycling-Vuelta breaks with tradition to end in Santiago
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

This year's Vuelta a Espana will start in Burgos in central Spain with an individual time trial before ending in Santiago de Compostela three weeks later, organisers said on Thursday. Moving away from the traditional end point of Madrid, the race also features another individual time trial on the final stage, representing another shift from the usual victor's procession towards the finish line.

BRUTAL FINAL WEEK The race winner will likely be decided in a brutal final week of riding, predominantly taking place in the north of the country.

Five of the race's 11 mountain stages will be held in that week, including four summit finishes. A punishing stage 18, with four categorised climbs, culminates at the summit of the 'hors categorie' Altu d'el Gamoniteiru for the first time in Vuelta history.

SPANISH VUELTA This year's edition of the Vuelta will remain within national territory, visiting a number of regions with 11 new start and finish cities.

The first two weeks will largely be spent in the south before the move north. "It's an ambitious Vuelta, that will cover many kilometres, but will stay only within Spain," race director Javier Guillen said.

"We want to showcase our country: its beauty and its potential as a tourism world leader. We will be present in many territories, with a huge variety of terrains and unprecedented locations, while also visiting some of the country's largest tourist centres." The Vuelta is to be held from Aug. 14 - Sept. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zulu hands over R300 000 to Mhani Gingi Centre for Women and Children

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has handed over a cheque of R337 676.81 to Mhani Gingi Centre for Women and Children based at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Manenberg, Cape Town to help buy fertiliser for their vegetable gardens.Z...

UK govt doing 'everything we can' to ensure people get summer holiday -minister

The British government is doing everything we can to ensure the public can get a summer vacation this year but cannot yet say whether people should book ahead, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.Underlining the wait-and-see attit...

Kerala's musemum movement strives to focus on revolutionary concepts to attract people

Keen on becoming the countrysmuseum hub, Kerala is on the course of unveiling heritagerepositories that chart a thematic narrative of global appealand function as interactive spaces attracting the youth.The states new museum movement strive...

Not perfect, but saves lives, AstraZeneca says as Africa backs COVID-19 shot

AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine is not perfect, but will have a big impact on the pandemic, its chief executive predicted on Thursday, as the drugmaker pledged to double output by April and the African Union gave its backing for the shot. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021