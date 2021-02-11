Left Menu

Nearly 9,000 beneficiaries given COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 9,000 beneficiarieshave received COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday in Nagaland, saida health official.

''Till date only 31 per cent of the 21,549 registeredhealth care workers have been vaccinated in the first phasewhile just a mere five per cent of the 51,718 registeredfrontline workers have been vaccinated in the second phase,''said State Immunization Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr.

These was revealed by Dr Thurr during the NagalandState Task Force review meeting to assess the progress of thefirst and second phase of the COVID-19 Vaccination drive inthe State here on Thursday chaired by Principal Secretary,Health and Family Welfare, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, a governmentrelease said.

Dr Thurr presented a detailed report on the progressof the first and second phase of the ongoing COVID-19vaccination drive which is scheduled to conclude in nine daystime.

Several issues related to the low overall coveragepercentage in the state were brought out and discussed indetail, said the release.

The task forced discussed in detail the steps requiredto be undertaken to tackle the problem of the low coveragepercentage and to make sure that the number of vaccinesadministered increases rapidly in the remaining nine daysbefore the conclusion of phase one and two of the COVID-19vaccination drive, it said.

So far out of the 8,948 persons vaccinated in thestate there has been zero instances of people who havesuffered serious medical side effects apart from mild cases offever and pain in the injected area which is normal for allvaccines and not just the COVID 19 vaccine, it added.

