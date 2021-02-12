Left Menu

Australia's second-largest city could be placed under COVID-19 lockdown -media

The lockdown measures are expected to impact only residents of Melbourne, the report said, although those curbs could prevent crowds at the Australian Open tournament. Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his government's full support with the decisions to be made by Victoria to contain the outbreak.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-02-2021 07:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 07:32 IST
Australia's second-largest city could be placed under COVID-19 lockdown -media

Australia's second-most populous city could be placed under a five-day snap lockdown, local media reported on Friday, potentially limiting crowds at the Australian Open major tennis tournament. A fresh COVID-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, capital of Victoria state, reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight as authorities rushed to quash the spread of the virus.

The state cabinet will consider plans for the hard lockdown with restrictions to be put in place on leaving home for non-essential services and gathering at homes, the Herald Sun newspaper reported, citing a government source. The lockdown measures are expected to impact only residents of Melbourne, the report said, although those curbs could prevent crowds at the Australian Open tournament.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his government's full support with the decisions to be made by Victoria to contain the outbreak. "We have dealt with (outbreaks) in the last few weeks in Sydney and Brisbane and Perth and so a proportionate response... enables tracers to be able to get on top of it and get the same successful result we have seen in other states," Morrison told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

House Democrats conclude their case against Trump during impeachment trial

On the third day of former US President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, House Democrats have concluded presenting their case against him in the Senate trial. We humbly, humbly, ask you to convict President Trump for the crime for which he ...

Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates projects worth over Rs 28 crore in Hinjili Municipal Council area

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing. According to the Chief Ministers Office CMO, ...

Rahul Gandhi was referring to his family members using Using 'hum do, humare do' jibe : Giriraj Singh

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his hum do, humare do jibe at the government, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Waynad MP was referring to himself, his mother Sonia Gandhi, his sis...

Former Ecuadorean President to seek Moreno's impeachment for 'betraying' Assange

Montevideo Uruguay, February 12 ANISputnik Ecuadors ex-president Rafael Correa told Sputnik on Thursday he would impeach his successor for betraying Julian Assange and the nation. The whistleblower was arrested by British police inside the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021