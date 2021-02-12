Left Menu

Australia's Victoria state imposes five-day COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:10 IST
Australia's Victoria state imposes five-day COVID-19 lockdown

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria will be placed under a five-day lockdown until Wednesday, state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday, after a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne reached 13 cases.

"Because this is so infectious and is moving so fast, we need a circuit breaker," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Residents must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise and masks must be worn everywhere, Andrews said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

House Democrats conclude their case against Trump during impeachment trial

On the third day of former US President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, House Democrats have concluded presenting their case against him in the Senate trial. We humbly, humbly, ask you to convict President Trump for the crime for which he ...

Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates projects worth over Rs 28 crore in Hinjili Municipal Council area

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing. According to the Chief Ministers Office CMO, ...

Rahul Gandhi was referring to his family members using Using 'hum do, humare do' jibe : Giriraj Singh

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his hum do, humare do jibe at the government, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Waynad MP was referring to himself, his mother Sonia Gandhi, his sis...

Former Ecuadorean President to seek Moreno's impeachment for 'betraying' Assange

Montevideo Uruguay, February 12 ANISputnik Ecuadors ex-president Rafael Correa told Sputnik on Thursday he would impeach his successor for betraying Julian Assange and the nation. The whistleblower was arrested by British police inside the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021