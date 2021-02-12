Left Menu

Australian city Melbourne begins 3rd lockdown due to cluster

Melbourne, Australias second-largest city, will begin its third lockdown on Friday due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine.The five-day lockdown will be enforced across Victoria state to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.The Australian Open tennis tournament will be allowed to continue but without spectators, he said.Only international flights that were already in the air when the lockdown was announced will be allowed to land at Melbourne Airport.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:07 IST
Australian city Melbourne begins 3rd lockdown due to cluster
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, will begin its third lockdown on Friday due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine.

The five-day lockdown will be enforced across Victoria state to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The Australian Open tennis tournament will be allowed to continue but without spectators, he said.

Only international flights that were already in the air when the lockdown was announced will be allowed to land at Melbourne Airport. Schools and many businesses will be closed. Residents are ordered to stay at home except to exercise and for essential purposes.

A population of 6.5 million will be locked down from 11:59 p.m. until the same time on Wednesday because of a contagious British variant of the virus first detected at a Melbourne Airport hotel that has infected 13 people.

Andrews said the rate of spread demanded drastic action to avoid a new surge in Melbourne.

"The game has changed. This thing is not the 2020 virus. It is very different. It is much faster. It spreads much more easily," Andrews told reporters. "I am confident that this short, sharp circuit breaker will be effective. We will be able to smother this.'' Melbourne emerged from a 111-day lockdown in October following a fresh wave of infections that peaked at 725 cases a day. It was largely blamed on lax infection control procedures at two Melbourne hotels where international travellers were required to quarantine for 14 days.

At the time, the rest of Australia was relaxing restrictions due to low case numbers after an initial nationwide lockdown.

Some Australian states have imposed border restrictions on travellers from Melbourne. Federal lawmakers were on Friday rushing to get to the national capital Canberra to attend Parliament on Monday for fear that the Australian Capital Territory government will restrict their entry.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt were in Melbourne to inspect biotechnology company CSL Ltd.'s plant where a local version of the AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured.

Morrison said before the lockdown was announced that he was confident the state government could handle the cluster.

"I wouldn't be here if I wasn't confident," Morrison told reporters. "I've just flown down from Sydney today. That's why I'm here. Business as usual for me being in Melbourne here today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats pushing Biden's COVID-19 bill through House panels

Democrats pushed half of President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through a House committee Thursday, advancing USD 1,400 payments for millions of Americans and other initiatives that Republicans call too costly, economica...

Petronet Dec qtr net up 30 pc on demand resurgence

Petronet LNG Ltd, Indias largest gas importer, on Friday reported a 30 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit as demand reached pre-COVID levels.The companys net profit in October-December 2020, stood at Rs 878.47 crore, or Rs 5.8...

UK records coldest February night since 1955

The United Kingdom on Thursday recorded its coldest February night across the country since February 1955, reported the UK Met office. Informing about the harsh weather, the UK Met office tweeted, We can now confirm that last night was the ...

Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12

Schools in West Bengal reopenedon Friday after a gap of 11 months for classes 9-12, withstrict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.The educational institutions were shut in March lastyear in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.The administrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021