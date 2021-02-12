Hungary PM says rise in infections due to British strain of coronavirus -radio

Hungary PM says rise in infections due to British strain of coronavirus -radioReuters | Budapest | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:23 IST
Coronavirus infections have started to rise again in Hungary, probably due to the spread of the British strain of the virus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Orban said there was no need for further lockdown measures to curb the spread of infections, as a planned acceleration of vaccinations with Russian and Chinese vaccines could offset the rise in new COVID-19 cases in coming weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
