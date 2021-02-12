BRIEF-French vaccines chief Fischer: hopes Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine available in France in April

BRIEF-French vaccines chief Fischer: hopes Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine available in France in AprilReuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:28 IST
Johnson & Johnson: * France's vaccines chief Alain Fischer told France Info radio that he hoped the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine would be available in April
* Fischer also said that, providing there are no bad surprises, France should be able to uphold, even increase, the current rhythm of around daily 150,000 COVID vaccinations. Further company coverage:
