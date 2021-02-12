COVID: 19 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh recorded 19 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 21,203, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

No COVID-19 related death took place on Friday. The death toll stands at 344, it said.

There are 142 active cases as of now, as per bulletin.

A total of 17 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 20,717, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,31,652 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,09,506 have tested negative while reports of 90 samples were awaited, it added. PTI CHS VSD TDSTDS

