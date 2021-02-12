Left Menu

COVID: 19 new cases in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:10 IST
COVID: 19 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh recorded 19 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 21,203, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

No COVID-19 related death took place on Friday. The death toll stands at 344, it said.

There are 142 active cases as of now, as per bulletin.

A total of 17 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 20,717, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,31,652 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,09,506 have tested negative while reports of 90 samples were awaited, it added. PTI CHS VSD TDSTDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump defenders take the impeachment stage to make his case

After a prosecution case rooted in emotive, violent images from the Capitol siege, Donald Trumps impeachment trial shifts on Friday to defense lawyers prepared to make a fundamental concession The violence was every bit as traumatic, unacce...

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Andhra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of people in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh.At least four people died and about 13 others were injured when a bus carrying over 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near ...

Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as new CEO, MD

Tata Motors on Friday said it has appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.Llistosella, whose app...

Warsaw filmgoers, skiers rejoice as restrictions lift

For Krzysztof Bielecki, Friday was a day at the movies, as he took full advantage of a loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Poland that has let him enjoy his favourite hobby once more. Hotels, cinemas, and theatres reopened at a maximum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021