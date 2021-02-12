Left Menu

Gabon tightens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Gabon has restricted travel in and out of its capital city, and expanded curfew hours to limit travel and slow the spread of coronavirus infections, Interior Minister Lambert Noel Matha said on Friday. Coronavirus cases in Gabon are at 73% of peak and rising, according to Reuters data.

12-02-2021
Gabon has restricted travel in and out of its capital city, and expanded curfew hours to limit travel and slow the spread of coronavirus infections, Interior Minister Lambert Noel Matha said on Friday. Matha told a news conference that curfew hours have been extended by two hours, now starting at 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) until 0500 GMT.

He said travellers in and out of Libreville and neighbouring municipalities are now required to present a negative COVID-19 test because of the rising number of cases. Coronavirus cases in Gabon are at 73% of peak and rising, according to Reuters data. The data showed that COVID-19 infections are increasing with 148 new infections reported on average each day.

The Central African nation has reported 12,171 infections and 71 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

