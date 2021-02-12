Left Menu

France recommends 1-shot vaccine for people who had virus

Prime Minister Jean Castex has characterized the rollout as having a brisk pace, and promised last week that 4 million shots -- both first and second doses would be given this month.French authorities reported Thursday that over 2.1 million people had received one vaccine dose, of whom over 535,000 also had got their second shot. Researchers at New Yorks Mount Sinai medical school also recently began studying vaccine effects in people whod previously had COVID-19.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:50 IST
France recommends 1-shot vaccine for people who had virus

France's highest health authority recommended Friday that people who have had COVID-19 receive only one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus. The High Authority of Health, or HAS, said that since recovered individuals had developed an immunity response akin to a vaccine, a single shot is probably sufficient.

“A single vaccine dose will also play the role of reminding” a previously infected person's immune system how to fight COVID-19, the independent body said in an opinion report.

If applied, the decision is expected to speed up the pace of France's vaccination drive. All three of the vaccines authorized for use in the European Union -- made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca -- were developed to be administered in two doses delivered a few weeks apart. In trial studies, a two-shot dosing schedule was shown to be the only way to increase immunity against the virus to near-full level.

France has been under fire for the slow rollout of its vaccination program. Prime Minister Jean Castex has characterized the rollout as having “a brisk pace,” and promised last week that 4 million shots -- both first and second doses — would be given this month.

French authorities reported Thursday that over 2.1 million people had received one vaccine dose, of whom over 535,000 also had got their second shot. Researchers at New York's Mount Sinai medical school also recently began studying vaccine effects in people who'd previously had COVID-19. The results are preliminary, posted on a website for researchers, but among 109 vaccine recipients those who'd previously been infected had 10 to 20 times higher antibody levels after the first dose of vaccine -- and retained higher levels after a second dose — than the never-infected. While the study is small, the Mount Sinai team concluded the findings suggest “only one dose of vaccine would not negatively impact” the previously vaccinated and offer a rationale considering policy changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria: MEA

India is gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria following a request from the Arab republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.The first consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Indian ambassador to S...

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...

5 killed in firing at Rohtak's wrestling venue in Haryana

Five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they...

Algeria's president returns home after hospitalization in Germany

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home after hospital treatment in Germany for complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, state TV reported on Friday.Tebboune, 75, flew to Germany in early January to un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021