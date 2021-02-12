MP: Govt doctor suffering from COVID-19 airlifted to Chennai

A 55-year-old government doctorwith coronavirus infection was airlifted to Chennai from herefor treatment on Friday, a health official said.

The doctor, who is posted in Agar-Malwa districthospital, was said to have 100 per cent lung infection, saidnodal officer for coronavirus control Amit Malakar.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital forthe last four days, but doctors advised that he should betaken to a hospital in Chennai for better treatment, Malakarsaid.

He has been admitted at the Chennai hospital and hiscondition is stable, the official added.

