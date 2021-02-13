Brazil reports 51,546 new coronavirus cases, 1,288 deaths

Brazil reports 51,546 new coronavirus cases, 1,288 deathsReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-02-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 03:11 IST
Brazil recorded 51,546 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,288 more deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Brazil has registered more than 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 237,489, according to ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry