Brazil reports 51,546 new coronavirus cases, 1,288 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-02-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 03:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil recorded 51,546 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,288 more deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has registered more than 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 237,489, according to ministry data.

