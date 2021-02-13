3 new COVID-19 cases push Sikkim s tally to 6,116

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to6,116 as three more persons tested positive for the infection,an official said on Saturday.

All the three cases have been reported from EastSikkim district, state's Information Education Communication(IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 61 active cases, while 96 others havemigrated to other states and 5,824 patients have recoveredfrom the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Himalayan state so faris 135.

The state has so far tested 76,541 samples for COVID-19, including 155 in the last 24 hours, he added.

