Mexico to lower virus alert level in many states

In total, fewer than 86,000 people have been fully vaccinated in a country with 126 million inhabitants.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 13-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 11:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico is reducing its COVID-19 alert level in about half of the country's states amid a drop in infections and hospitalizations in many places, including the capital.

Mexico City announced that starting next week gyms, indoor swimming pools and churches will be allowed to open and restaurants will be able to operate outdoors until 10 PM. Mexico's capital let shopping malls partially reopen this week.

"The epidemic continues but it is, at least at the moment, heading downward," said the federal government's spokesperson on the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell. "Vaccination is going forward; let's continue calmly and optimistically but with prudence and discipline." The new coronavirus figures, however, do not show so much reason for euphoria. Mexico has 1.9 million infections with at least 172,557 confirmed deaths, although authorities acknowledge the real number of deaths could be much higher. The government is trying to speed up the vaccination program with the authorization of two new vaccines this week and the arrival of more batches. In total, fewer than 86,000 people have been fully vaccinated in a country with 126 million inhabitants.

Mexico uses a red, orange, yellow and green level coronavirus alert system.

