Left Menu

First COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Lebanon under World Bank's watch

Lebanese hospitals, which have been hammered over the past year by an acute financial crisis and a massive explosion in the capital, have also faced some of the region's highest coronavirus infection rates. In its first operation funding the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, the World Bank reallocated $34 million from an existing health project in Lebanon to help the country finance its vaccination drive.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:12 IST
First COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Lebanon under World Bank's watch

As Lebanon prepared to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, the World Bank said it would closely monitor the inoculation campaign that it has helped finance to ensure the shots go to those most in need. Lebanese hospitals, which have been hammered over the past year by an acute financial crisis and a massive explosion in the capital, have also faced some of the region's highest coronavirus infection rates.

In its first operation funding the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, the World Bank reallocated $34 million from an existing health project in Lebanon to help the country finance its vaccination drive. "We will MONITOR fair and transparent distribution to PRIORITY groups," Ferid Belhaj, the lender's regional vice president for MENA, wrote in a tweet overnight. He said that included health workers and people aged over 65.

The bank said it had signed an agreement for the Red Cross to oversee monitoring. Lebanon's Health Ministry has said it has secured about 2.1 million supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in stages throughout the year. The first batch, about 28,000 doses, was due to land at Beirut airport on Saturday.

Lebanon has also booked 2.7 million doses through the global COVAX scheme for poorer countries. Officials have said talks are ongoing for some 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which would mean the country has ordered shots for about half of its population of more than six million, which includes at least a million Syrian refugees.

Firass Abiad, head of Rafik Hariri hospital, Beirut's largest public coronavirus facility, said its medical staff would get their shots within 24 hours. "The best gift one can ask for on Valentine's day," he said on Twitter on Saturday.

Nearly a month into a strict lockdown, the government began easing some restrictions this week. Most businesses are closed and a 24-hour curfew remains in effect. As several countries in the region began rolling out vaccines, a COVID-19 surge flooded Lebanese hospitals after lax measures during Christmas, taking the nation's total death toll to almost 4,000.

Many ICU wards filled up, as shortages of dollars and medical supplies spawned a black market for oxygen tanks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DRS is bit like VAR, still controversial: Leach after third umpire's error

England spinner Jack Leach, who found himself at the receiving end of a third umpiring error on the opening day of the second Test against India, compared the DRS to footballs Video Assistant Referee VAR, saying it is still controversial.En...

Shah misleading Matuas on citizenship issue: Abhishek Banerjee

Claiming that itwould take 10 years to complete the COVID-19 vaccinationprocess in the country, senior Trinamool Congress leaderAbhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused Union Home Minister AmitShah of misleading members of the Matua community ...

Integrated solid waste management project approved for Jammu city

To mitigate issues related to unscientific disposal of municipal solid waste in Jammu city, the administrative council on Saturday approved establishment of an integrated solid waste management project by the National Agriculture Cooperativ...

Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

Argentine coach Jorge Almirn has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.Almirn announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.Almirn leaves the modest side from so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021