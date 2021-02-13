MP sees 194 COVID-19 cases, 227 recoveries, no death

The COVID-19 tally in MadhyaPradesh rose to 2,57,423 on Saturday after 194 people weredetected with the infection, while the toll remained unchangedat 3,829 as no deaths were reported during the day, said anofficial.

As many as 23 districts in the state did not report asingle COVID-19 case during the day, he added.

The recovery count reached 2,51,765 after 227 peoplewere discharged on Saturday.

''Of the new cases, Indore reported 55 and Bhopal 28.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,925, including 924deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 43,208 with 617 deaths.

Bhopal now has 584 active cases, while this figure for Indoreis 288,'' the official said.

With 15,671 samples being examined in the past 24hours, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 55,61,115.

On Saturday, 31,010 frontline workers were vaccinatedagainst the infection, taking the number of people inoculatedin the state to 5,53,826.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,57,423, new cases 194, death toll 3,829, recovered 2,51,765,active cases 1829, number of tests so far 55,61,115.

