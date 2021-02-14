Coronavirus - France reports 21,231 new cases over 24 hours

France reported 21,231 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, slightly up from 20,701 on Friday.

The French health ministry reported 199 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, from 320 on Friday, taking the total to 81,647. The total number of cases now stands at 3,448,617.

