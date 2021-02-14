Left Menu

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-02-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 10:49 IST
MP HC to resume physical hearing in hybrid manner from Feb 15

The Madhya Pradesh High Courtwill resume physical hearings from Monday in a hybrid mannerat its principal seat in Jabalpur and benches in Indore andGwalior.

The physical hearing of cases was stopped in March endlast year following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The high court administration has now framed standardoperation procedures for a 'hybrid system' to conduct hearingsphysically as well as through virtual mode, said a releaseissued by the HC on Thursday.

Advocates can opt for the virtual mode of hearing forwhich they will have to inform the high court's registry inadvance, it said.

As per the SOPs, wearing of gowns by advocatesappearing before the HC shall be optional. But, it shall benecessary for them to wear a black coat and a band.

Also, no litigant or person would be permitted toenter the HC premises unless there is a specific directionfrom the court for presence during hearing of a case.

If there is a direction, then such a person orlitigant has to show a copy of the order and ID proof at theentry gate, according to the SOPs.

The filing of cases physically has begun at the highcourt's principal seat and two benches from February 8.

Madhya Pradesh did not report any death due toCOVID-19 on Saturday.

The state on Saturday recorded 194 new cases of theviral infection, taking its tally to 2,57,423. So far, 3,829people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, as per officialfigures.

As many as 23 districts out of the total 52 in thestate did not report any COVID-19 case on Saturday.

So far, 2,51,765 have recovered from the infection inthe state, an official said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

