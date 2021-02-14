Sailing-Challenger Series final postponed due to Auckland lockdown

The Challenger Series final's races scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a three-day lockdown in Auckland, organisers said on Sunday.

The move comes after the country's biggest city reported three new local COVID-19 cases.

Luna Rossa holds a 4-0 lead over INEOS Team UK in the best-of-13 Challenger final.

