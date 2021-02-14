Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia reported 14,185 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 1,559 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,071,883 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 430 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 80,126.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)