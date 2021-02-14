Left Menu

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:07 IST
Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
The move had been widely expected after a government panel recommended approval on Friday, at which point Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said Japan would give its final approval as soon as possible. Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame the third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.

The move had been widely expected after a government panel recommended approval on Friday, at which point Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said Japan would give its final approval as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business

Britain downplayed the risk of the European Union taking business away from the City of London after Brexit, saying the citys real challenges come from New York, Tokyo and others.If were really honest about it, the challenge to London as th...

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance is looking to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the securitisation route in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, according to a senior company official.In the three months ended December 31...

US Senate acquits Donald Trump over Jan 6 Capitol violence

The US Senate has acquitted a defiant Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in just over a year, after the Democrats failed once again to muster enough votes to convict the former president on a charge of inciting the deadly insurrec...

Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021