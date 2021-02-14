Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:07 IST
Japan's Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame the third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.
The move had been widely expected after a government panel recommended approval on Friday, at which point Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said Japan would give its final approval as soon as possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health
- Norihisa Tamura
- Japan
- Health Ministry
ALSO READ
California's Coachella music festival canceled by local health authority
Mexican president broadcasts video, talks of improving health
Health News Roundup: Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India; At Oklahoma COVID ward, staff fight to prevent lonely deaths and more
Over 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 so far: Health ministry
Chirag Paswan invited to NDA meeting, not attending due to health reasons: LJP