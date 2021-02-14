Mexico says delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipments to resume Tuesday

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the country were expected to resume on Tuesday.

The next shipment was expected to include about 494,000 doses of the vaccine, Ebrard said at a government news conference.

Mexico had been relying on the Pfizer vaccine for weekly deliveries before the company delayed shipments globally.

