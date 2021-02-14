Left Menu

MP reports 223 new COVID-19 cases; 205 patients recover, 5 die

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:30 IST
MP reports 223 new COVID-19 cases; 205 patients recover, 5 die
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus tally in MadhyaPradesh rose to 2,57,646 as 223 new cases were recorded in thestate on Sunday, health officials said.

With five deaths due to the infection in the last 24-hours, the death toll increased to 3,834, they said.

As many as 19 districts in the state did not reportany coronavirus case on Sunday.

A total of 205 patients were discharged from hospitalsin the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recoverycount to 2,51,970.

Of the 223 new cases, Indore recorded 73 and Bhopal48.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,998,including 926 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at43,256 with 617 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 580 active cases, while this figure forIndore is 291.

With 14,798 new tests in the state in the last 24-hours, the overall test count rose to around 55.75 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Totalcases 2,57,646, new cases 223, death toll 3,834, recovered2,51,970, active cases 1842, number of tests so far 55,75,913.

PTI ADUNP NP

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman's death suspicious, probe will bring out truth: Gorhe

Senior Shiv Sena leader NeelamGorhe on Sunday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hadordered a detailed probe into the alleged suicide of a woman,which the BJP has linked to a state minister, and there was noquestion of saving somebody.Som...

New York police question person of interest in deadly subway knife attacks

New York City police were questioning a person of interest in the spate of subway stabbing attacks that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday. A person of interest is being questioned at this time in connection with the subway st...

Rwanda says begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Rwanda said on Sunday it has commenced COVID-19 vaccinations with limited supplies of vaccines acquired through unnamed international partners and said the programme had started with frontline healthcare workers. The central African country...

Rescuers pull out 6 bodies from Tapovan tunnel, 7 from other locations; toll rises to 51

Rescue teams on Sunday recovered 13 more bodies, including the first ones to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel where a massive operation to reach about 30 people trapped inside began after a flash flood in Chamoli district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021