MP reports 223 new COVID-19 cases; 205 patients recover, 5 die

The coronavirus tally in MadhyaPradesh rose to 2,57,646 as 223 new cases were recorded in thestate on Sunday, health officials said.

With five deaths due to the infection in the last 24-hours, the death toll increased to 3,834, they said.

As many as 19 districts in the state did not reportany coronavirus case on Sunday.

A total of 205 patients were discharged from hospitalsin the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recoverycount to 2,51,970.

Of the 223 new cases, Indore recorded 73 and Bhopal48.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,998,including 926 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at43,256 with 617 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 580 active cases, while this figure forIndore is 291.

With 14,798 new tests in the state in the last 24-hours, the overall test count rose to around 55.75 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Totalcases 2,57,646, new cases 223, death toll 3,834, recovered2,51,970, active cases 1842, number of tests so far 55,75,913.

