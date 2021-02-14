TN records 470 new covid cases, six deaths

TN records 470 new covid cases, six deathsPTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:24 IST
Tamil Nadu recorded 470 fresh casesof coronavirus on Sunday and six deaths, taking the overallcaseload to 8,45,120 and fatalities to 12,419.
Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 479 people beingcured of the virus, while the active cases stood at 4,260.
Total recoveries surged to 8,28,441, according to amedical bulletin here.
Of the six deceased, one person did not suffer from anycomorbidities, it said.
The State capital Chennai recorded 140 new cases,followed by Coinbatore with 45 and Chengalpattu (43).
Ariyalur and Perambalur districts did not add newpatients on Sunday, while many others recorded only singledigit additions, the bulletin said.
