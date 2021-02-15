France says confirmed COVID-19 cases 16,546 over 24 hours

France reported 16,546 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 21,231 on Saturday and 20,701 on Friday.

The French health ministry reported 167 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, from 199 on Saturday, taking the total to 81,814.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 3,465,163.

