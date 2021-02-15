Kazakhstan approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use - govt

Kazakhstan approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use - govtReuters | Almaty | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:28 IST
Kazakhstan has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the coronavirus, the Central Asian nation's government said on Monday.
Kazakhstan has already started producing Sputnik V locally for use in its mass vaccination campaign.
