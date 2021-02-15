Left Menu

'One-rupee' clinic aiming to help poor, underprivileged started in Sambalpur

A doctor in the Sambalpur district of Odisha started a 'One-Rupee' clinic to provide treatment to the poor and underprivileged people.

ANI | Sambalpur (Odisha) | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:50 IST
'One-rupee' clinic aiming to help poor, underprivileged started in Sambalpur
Dr Shankar Ramchandani consulting a patient at his 'One-Rupee' clinic. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A doctor in the Sambalpur district of Odisha started a 'One-Rupee' clinic to provide treatment to the poor and underprivileged people. Shankar Ramchandani, an assistant professor posted at medicine department of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has opened a clinic at the Kachha Market area in Burla town of the district where patients have to pay Re 1 as a fee for the treatment.

The clinic was inaugurated on Friday and 33 patients came to the clinic for treatment on the first day. The clinic will remain open from 7 am to 8 am in the morning and from 6 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

Ramchandani said the 'One-Rupee' fee clinic is part of his long-standing desire to serve the poor and underprivileged. "I always wanted to provide free treatment to the poor and underprivileged beyond my duty hours. But since I joined VIMSAR as a senior resident, I was not allowed to do private practice," Ramchandani said.

"I am recently been promoted as an assistant professor and now I am allowed to do private practice after my duty hours as per norms," he said. The assistant professor said, "I charge Re 1 as fee for the treatment of the poor and underprivileged patients so that they do not feel that they are availing the service free of cost."

"As a doctor, I have seen many elderly people and people with disabilities regularly visiting the outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital and waiting in long queues for hours to consult the doctors. This motivated me to open a clinic where they do not have to wait for long to consult the doctor," he added. Ramchandani's wife Sikha, who is a dental surgeon, will also be helping him in the 'One-Rupee' clinic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

A plane carrying Zimbabwes first coronavirus vaccines, 200,000 doses donated by China, arrived in the capital Harare on Monday. A further 600,000 doses from China are set to arrive in early March, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said...

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. plant at full capacity; infra sector gets massive budget boost

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANINewsVoir BSE NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited are leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks Fly Ash Bricks. Earlier, the company had informe...

Kerala CM inaugurates Gender Park campus after global meet on gender equality

Kozhikode Kerala India, February 15 ANIBusinessWire India The Gender Campus in Kozhikode, Kerala was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on February 14. The ceremony marked the functional launch of projects, programmes ...

Uttarakhand calamity: Three more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 53

Three more bodies were recovered on Monday from the flood-ravaged Tapovan tunnel, taking the toll in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 53.The bodies were recovered this morning from the Adit tunnel at the NTPCs Tapovan-Vishnugad projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021