UK's Johnson to judge COVID-19 lockdown exit this week, health minister says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week judge how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown but the death toll and hospital admission numbers are still too high, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. "So these are the judgments that will be made this week."Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:54 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week judge how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown but the death toll and hospital admission numbers are still too high, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. "We've got to watch the data," Hancock told Sky News, "Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important.
"The question is a judgement of how quickly and safely, how quickly we can do that safely. That's the judgment that we're making this week, looking at the data, ahead of the prime minister setting out the roadmap, on the 22nd," he said. "So these are the judgments that will be made this week."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Hancock
- British
- Sky News
- Matt Hancock
- England
- roadmap
ALSO READ
Rugby-Australia offer to host South Africa's British and Irish Lions tour
Rugby-Australia offer to host South Africa's British and Irish Lions tour
British government working on COVID recovery plan for economy, says source
British government working on COVID recovery plan for economy, says source
TIMELINE-How Captain Tom captured British hearts with a record-breaking walk