France's vaccine chief says J&J's vaccine to get green light in Europe soon

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:52 IST
France's vaccine chief says J&J's vaccine to get green light in Europe soon
French vaccination chief Alain Fischer reiterated on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson should be approved in Europe soon.

Fischer told French BFM television that the vaccine could be rolled out in France's vaccination campaign by April.

