France's vaccine chief says J&J's vaccine to get green light in Europe soon

France's vaccine chief says J&J's vaccine to get green light in Europe soonReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:52 IST
French vaccination chief Alain Fischer reiterated on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson should be approved in Europe soon.
Fischer told French BFM television that the vaccine could be rolled out in France's vaccination campaign by April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
