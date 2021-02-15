Ebola vaccination campaign begins in Democratic Republic of Congo
An Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in the city of Butembo, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a tweet on Monday. Health workers at Matanda health centre, where the first Ebola patient was treated, were the first to be vaccinated, the WHO said.Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:03 IST
An Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in the city of Butembo, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a tweet on Monday.
Health workers at Matanda health centre, where the first Ebola patient was treated, were the first to be vaccinated, the WHO said. Congo has confirmed four cases of Ebola since a resurgence of the virus was announced on Feb. 7 in Butembo, the epicentre of a previous outbreak that was declared over last June.
On Friday, 1,200 doses of Ebola vaccine and cold chain equipment arrived in the city, according to the WHO. Separately, the West African country of Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, with seven confirmed cases and three deaths.
The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids. The new vaccines have greatly improved survival rates in recent years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guinea
- Congo
- World Health Organization
- West African
- Butembo
ALSO READ
Congo senators move to oust Kabila ally who heads senate
Human rights: Widespread attacks in DR Congo may amount to crimes against humanity
Congo senators move to oust Kabila ally who heads senate
Congo parliament selects new speaker, boosting Tshisekedi's power
China to donate 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Congo Republic