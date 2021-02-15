Left Menu

Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine being administered to health workers in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:18 IST
Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine being administered to health workers in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is being administered in all government hospitals of the state. Second dose of vaccine is being given to health workers who had got their first shots on January 16, when the vaccination drive was launched.

Sidhu, in a statement here, said among the volunteer doctors from various departments those administered a second dose of vaccine in Mohali included Dimple Dhaliwal Srivastava (Paediatrics) and Sandeep (ENT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CIABC urges CSD to support premium Indian whiskey brands

Indian liquor makers have urged the Canteen Stores Department CSD, operated by the defence ministry, to support the domestic premium brands and continue its ban on imported liquor.The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies CIA...

Inflation on rise but sugarcane rates stagnant; UP govt owes Rs 12,000 cr to farmers: Tikait

Prices of fuel and fertilizers have gone up but the procurement rate of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh has remained stagnant for the last four years, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday, claiming farmers cane dues worth Rs 12,000 crore are ...

Thiago struggles to adapt in tough start to Liverpool career

Thiago Alcantara was the stylish playmaker signed by Liverpool to provide an extra dimension to its midfield -- to deliver those special things, as manager Jurgen Klopp put it.Instead, the Spain international with the quick feet and even qu...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths below 100 for first time in six weeks

The number of new daily COVID-19 deaths in Portugal fell to its lowest level in around six weeks on Monday, with infections also declining, adding to evidence that an alarming post-Christmas surge in the coronavirus pandemic is slowing. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021