Rio de Janeiro halts COVID-19 shots as vaccine supplies dry up
The halt to vaccinations illustrates the patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout, which has been blighted with delays and a lack of supplies. "I have received the news that new doses did not arrive," Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes wrote on Twitter. "Today we are vaccinating 84-year-olds and tomorrow 83-year-olds. We are ready and have already vaccinated 244,852 people. We just need the vaccine to arrive ... it should come next week."
