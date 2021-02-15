WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency useReuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:06 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.
A WHO statement said it had approved the vaccine as produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India.
