Ayush Ministry, WHO sign letter of exchange on cooperation in traditional medicine

The Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization South East Regional Office (WHO SEARO) on Monday signed a letter of exchange (LoE) for the secondment or deputation of an Ayush expert to WHO's regional traditional medicine programme in New Delhi. According to an official release, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region signed the Agreement.

"The initiative has been taken to support the WHO SEAR implementing the regional traditional medicine action plan, with particular emphasis on the safe and effective use of traditional medicine service including Ayurveda and other Indian traditional systems of medicine and its appropriate integration into national health care systems. Efforts will also be made to strengthen capacities of SEAR countries in the area of traditional medicine," it said This partnership will be a joint effort of the Ministry of Ayush and WHO in helping countries in the Southeast Asia Region to develop policies and to implement action plans to strengthen the role of traditional medicine.

At the ceremony, Dr Singh said, "The close collaboration of WHO and the Government of India goes back many decades, to the Basic Agreement both parties concluded on 16 July 1952, to fulfill mutual responsibilities in a spirit of friendly cooperation. Today's agreement will formally extend this cooperation into the area of traditional medicine, which is a valuable tool in our shared quest to achieve universal health coverage." Kotecha said that the Ministry of Ayush has already had various interaction with the WHO in the field of Ayurveda, Yoga and other Indian Traditional systems of Medicine (Ayush), and these Indian systems are getting more popular and being accepted as a medicinal system in the Southeast Asian countries, African countries, European countries, Latin America among other places.

Under this partnership, the Ministry of Ayush and WHO would be working to identify various challenges faced by the member states of SEAR (region) in regulating, integrating, and further promoting traditional systems of Medicine in the respective countries. "Further, Ministry of Ayush and WHO will assist member states to develop appropriate policy and regulation framework, exchange of information and activities performed for the integration of TM in public health and dissemination of information about TM to the community," said Kotecha.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Ayush and the WHO SEAR office also agreed to launch a public health research project on COVID. The project is jointly supported by WHO SEARO and the Ministry of Ayush. (ANI)

