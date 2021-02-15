Chhattisgarh cop dies 3 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Three days after beingadministered a COVID-19 vaccine, an assistant sub-inspector(ASI) of the Chhattisgarh police died on Monday, officialssaid.

A post-mortem was carried out to establish the exactcause of death and a report is awaited, they said.

The state-level Adverse Event Following Immunisation(AEFI) committee is investigating the matter.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Amar Singh Thakur saidthe 34-year-old assistant sub-inspector, along with nineothers, was vaccinated against coronavirus under the frontlineworker category at the Police Parade Ground here on February12.

On Monday, at about 2 am, the ASI complained of chestpain and was rushed to a private hospital where doctorsdeclared him brought dead, he said.

His body was later shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar MemorialHospital where the post-mortem was carried out by a specialmedical team, Thakur said.

Dr Nirmal Verma, Head of Medicine Department in PanditJawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College and Chairman of theAEFI committee, said they had sought detailed information fromthe District Chief Medical and Health Officer.

After getting the post-mortem report and otherdetails, the AEFI panel would conduct a detailed examinationinto the matter, he said.

The state-level AEFI committee comprises doctors,representatives of the Indian Medical Association and theUNICEF. It investigates all cases of adverse event aftervaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)