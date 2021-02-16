Left Menu

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

The total case count is now up to 3.47 million, and the health ministry reported an additional 412 deaths on Monday, taking the total to 82,226. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19, which touched a 2021 peak above 28,000 last Monday, rose by 77 to 26,522.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 00:25 IST
France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Monday's 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.

France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week increase remained below 4% for the fourth day in a row and is now back to levels last seen at the start of the year. The total case count is now up to 3.47 million, and the health ministry reported an additional 412 deaths on Monday, taking the total to 82,226.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19, which touched a 2021 peak above 28,000 last Monday, rose by 77 to 26,522. The number of people in intensive care with the virus, which also saw a 2021 peak at 3,363 last Monday, was up by 72 to 3,381.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021