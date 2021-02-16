Left Menu

Odisha reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-02-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 01:01 IST
Odisha reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 tallymounted to 3,36,262 on Monday as 88 more people testedpositive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushedthe death toll to 1,911, a health official said.

Eighty-three people were cured of the disease duringthe day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,33,637,which is 99.21 per cent of the caseload.

Fifty-one new cases were reported in quarantinecentres and 37 detected during contact tracing, he said.

Sundargarh district recorded the highest number of newcases at 27, followed by Bargarh (10) and Puri (nine).

''Regret to inform the demise of a 74-year-old maleCOVID positive patient of Sambalpur district, who expired dueto cardiogenic shock,'' the health department said on Twitter.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died dueto comorbidities so far.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has sofar reported the highest number of fatalities at 336, followedby Ganjam (248) and Sundargarh (173).

The state now has 661 active cases, which is 0.19 percent of the caseload.

Odisha has so far tested over 80.43 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 19,839 on Sunday, and the positivity ratestands at 4.18 per cent.

The government has extended the COVID vaccinationdrive to February 25 to ensure 100 per cent coverage of allhealth workers in the state.

The state government may start the inoculation drivefor people above 50 years of age from March 1, health(technical) advisor Prof Jayant Panda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021