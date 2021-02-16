Odisha reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tallymounted to 3,36,262 on Monday as 88 more people testedpositive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushedthe death toll to 1,911, a health official said.

Eighty-three people were cured of the disease duringthe day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,33,637,which is 99.21 per cent of the caseload.

Fifty-one new cases were reported in quarantinecentres and 37 detected during contact tracing, he said.

Sundargarh district recorded the highest number of newcases at 27, followed by Bargarh (10) and Puri (nine).

''Regret to inform the demise of a 74-year-old maleCOVID positive patient of Sambalpur district, who expired dueto cardiogenic shock,'' the health department said on Twitter.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died dueto comorbidities so far.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has sofar reported the highest number of fatalities at 336, followedby Ganjam (248) and Sundargarh (173).

The state now has 661 active cases, which is 0.19 percent of the caseload.

Odisha has so far tested over 80.43 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 19,839 on Sunday, and the positivity ratestands at 4.18 per cent.

The government has extended the COVID vaccinationdrive to February 25 to ensure 100 per cent coverage of allhealth workers in the state.

The state government may start the inoculation drivefor people above 50 years of age from March 1, health(technical) advisor Prof Jayant Panda said.

