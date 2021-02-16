No fresh COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally at 12,189

Nagaland's COVID-19 tallyremained at 12,189 as the state did not report any fresh caseon Monday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Fifteen people from Kohima were cured of the diseaseduring the day, taking the total number of recoveries to11,892, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in thestate stands at 97.56 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 58 active cases, healthdepartment director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Seventy-eight people have succumbed to the disease and10 COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities, while 151migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,28,241 samples forCOVID-19, he said.

Altogether, 13,384 healthcare professionals andfrontline workers have so far received the shots of COVID-19vaccine, another official said.

