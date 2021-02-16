Around 72,000 healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Around 72000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, informed Himachal Pradesh Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi on Monday. "In phase-1, around 72,000 healthcare workers were vaccinated in the state, which is 80 per cent of the total healthcare workers in the state," Awasthi told ANI.

He also informed that in the last two days, around 12000 front-line workers have also been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Himachal has achieved the fifth rank in vaccination percentage among the 28 states and seven union territories India," the health secretary said.

The program for giving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine began here yesterday. "The second dose of vaccine is being administered to the health workers who had got their first shots on January 16, when the vaccination drive was first launched," Awasthi said.

He further said that the department is aiming to achieve a maximum target of vaccinating the front line workers for the COVID-19 in the state. With a total of 113 people discharged in the last 24 hours, there are only 411 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

"As many as 56,817 patients have been recovered from the disease till now and 994 people have succumbed from the virus," the ministry said. A total number of 82,85,295 people have been vaccinated in the country. (ANI)

