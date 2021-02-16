Left Menu

10 airlines sign agreements with UNICEF for transporting COVID-19 vaccines

The Initiative will also act as a global logistics preparedness mechanism for other humanitarian and health crises over the longer term. 

UNICEF | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:18 IST
10 airlines sign agreements with UNICEF for transporting COVID-19 vaccines
The UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative brings together the airlines covering routes to over 100 countries, in support of the COVAX Facility – the global effort aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Image Credit: ANI

UNICEF is today launching the Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative. Under this landmark initiative, over 10 leading airlines are signing agreements with UNICEF to support the prioritization of delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies to respond to the pandemic. The Initiative will also act as a global logistics preparedness mechanism for other humanitarian and health crises over the longer term.

"Delivery of these life-saving vaccines is a monumental and complex undertaking, considering the sheer volumes that need to be transported, the cold chain requirements, the number of expected deliveries and the diversity of routes," said Etleva Kadilli, Director of UNICEF Supply Division. "We are grateful to these airlines for joining forces with the UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative to support the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines."

The UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative brings together the airlines covering routes to over 100 countries, in support of the COVAX Facility – the global effort aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Based on the COVAX Facility's indicative distribution and first-round allocation plan, 145 countries will receive doses to immunize around three per cent of their population, on average, starting in the first half of 2021, subject to all requirements being met and final allocation plans.

In addition to prioritizing shipments of these life-saving supplies, the airlines will take measures such as temperature control and security, while also adding freight capacity to routes where needed. Their commitments are critical to the timely and secure delivery of vaccines and critical supplies.

Safe, timely and efficient transportation of life-saving supplies is critical to supporting access to essential services for children and families. COVAX deliveries and the subsequent vaccination of frontline workers will support health and social care systems to safely resume these critical services.

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Pratapgarh

A 65-year-old man and his son were killed when their motorcycle hit a stationary tractor-trolley near Vishnupur village under Raniganj Police Station area here, police said on Tuesday.Ram Murti Singh and his son Ajay 30 were seriously injur...

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in UP's Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing. This Basant has come with new hopes and new enthusiasm for Indi...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Johnson urges global treaty on tracking pandemicsWorld powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak that ori...

Maha: Four of family killed in Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

Five persons, including fourmembers of a family, were killed and as many others wereinjured in the early hours of Tuesday when a container truckrammed into two cars and another vehicle near Khopoli town onPune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharasht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021