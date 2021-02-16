Mamata tells Health Dept to ensure maximum vaccination coverage

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that she has personallyrequested the Health and Family Welfare Department to ensuremaximum vaccination coverage for all frontline staff of thestate government.

The chief minister, who also holds the Health andFamily Welfare portfolio, thanked everyone at the governmentof West Bengal who have led the fight against Covid from thefront, including medics, paramedics, police, government staffand teachers, in a tweet message.

''I would like to thank everyone at GoWB who've led thefight against #COVID from the front medics, paramedics,police, govt staff, teachers & other parasatals. I care forall my colleagues at GoWB & have personally requested@wbdhfw to ensure max vaccination coverage for them,'' shetweeted.

