Japan to start inoculation drive Wednesday with 40,000 medical workers

Japan will begin its COVID-19 inoculation drive on Wednesday, starting with 40,000 medical workers, Japan's vaccination programme chief Taro Kono said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The European Union has approved the second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Japan, which is expected to arrive next week, he added.

Japan is the last of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations to start its vaccination programme. The government approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

