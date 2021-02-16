First 550,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine arrive in Hungary

First 550,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine arrive in HungaryReuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:16 IST
The first 550,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine have arrived in Budapest and will be used to inoculate people after authorities have examined the shots, a leading health official told an online briefing on Tuesday.
Hungary announced in January that it had reached a deal with Sinopharm to buy 5 million doses of its COVID vaccine, becoming the first European Union member state to approve and purchase a shot developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
