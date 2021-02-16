Left Menu

Maha records 29,884 inoculations on first day of second round

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 29,884 healthcare andfrontline workers have been inoculated on the first day of thethe second round of the COVID-19 vaccination drive inMaharashtra, as per the state Health department.

In Mumbai, only 71 healthcare workers turned up totake the second dose of vaccine on Monday while 1,522healthcare workers and 3,610 frontline workers (total 5,132)received the first dose, it said.

With the addition of 29,884 beneficiaries, the totalnumber of inoculations in Maharashtra since the rollout of thenationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 hasreached 7,13,672, a statement said.

Out of these 29,884beneficiaries, who received theshots at 766 vaccination centres till 8:30 PM on Monday,25,205healthcare and frontline workers were administered thefirst dose of the vaccine while 4,679 healthcare workersreceived the second dose, it said.

The department said 9,556 of the 25,205 beneficiariesinoculated on Monday were healthcare workersand 15,649 werefrontline workers.

In Ahmednagar, 479 healthcare workers and frontlineworkers took the first dose of vaccine while none turned upfor the second dose, it said.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has to be takenafter 28 days of receiving the first shot.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally stood at 20,67,643on Monday while the death toll is 51,522, as per the stategovernment.

The state is left with 36,201 active cases while19,78,708 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection sofar.

