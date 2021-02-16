Left Menu

Spain to receive another 20.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from April

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:35 IST
Spain's government said on Tuesday that the country will receive 20.8 million additional doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine from April, as part of a broader agreement to supply 300 million doses to the European Union.

The new deliveries should help compensate recent delays that forced some Spanish regions to suspend vaccinations in late January.

