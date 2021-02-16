Spain to receive another 20.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from April

Spain to receive another 20.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from AprilReuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:35 IST
Spain's government said on Tuesday that the country will receive 20.8 million additional doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine from April, as part of a broader agreement to supply 300 million doses to the European Union.
The new deliveries should help compensate recent delays that forced some Spanish regions to suspend vaccinations in late January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
