Six new COVID-19 cases, five recoveries recorded in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,442, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 43 from 42 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another five patients were discharged during the period, with the overall recoveries reaching 25,308, the fifth-highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91, with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients remained at 99.47 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 2,853 from 2,974 on Monday, while the tally of recoveries reached 5,90,787 and the death toll remained at 8,704 on Tuesday, the data showed.

