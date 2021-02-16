Left Menu

India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:33 IST
India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

India's fight against COVID-19 isinspiring the world, though at the beginning of the pandemicother countries were worried about the countrys situation,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

He said India is playing a central role in globalvaccination and the countrys vision for wellness is as muchglobal as it is domestic.

The nation is following a human-centric approach tofurthering global good and it is based on a healthy balancedwelfare and well-being, he said, virtually delivering thevaledictory address to 'Heartfulness Practitioners' on theoccasion of the platinum jubilee celebrations of HeartfulnessInstitute of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

Modi said India's flagship healthcare scheme AyushmanBharat--Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY) has morebeneficiaries than the population of the USA and many Europeannations.

''At the beginning of this (COVID-19) pandemic, the wholeworld was worried about India's situation. But today India'sfight against corona (coronavirus) is inspiring the entireworld.

''the alertness of 130 crore Indians in the fight againstthe pandemic has become an example for the world,'' he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that India has undertakenamong the worlds largest public welfare programmes in thelast six years, aimed at giving the poor a life of dignity andopportunity.

''From universal sanitation coverage to social welfareschemes, from smoke-free kitchens to banking the unbanked,from access to technology to housing for all, India's publicwelfare schemes touched many lives.

Even before the global pandemic came, our nation hadincreased the focus on wellness,'' the PM said.

According to him, Indias idea of wellness goes beyondmerely curing a disease and there has been an extensive workon preventive healthcare.

He noted that prices of medicines and medical equipmentin India have been lowered.

When the world needed medicines for COVID-19, India isproud to have sent them all over.

Now India is playing a central role in globalvaccination.

Our vision for wellness is as much global as it isdomestic,'' he said, adding the world was looking at health andwellness very seriously, especially after COVID-19.

''India has much to offer in this regard. Let us worktowards making India a hub for spiritual and wellness tourism.

Our Yoga and Ayurveda can contributeto a healthyplanet,'' he said highlighting the importance of Yoga to dealwith lifestyle diseases.

On the 'Heartfulness Practice', Modi said the world hasto be informed about its benefits and invited people fromother countries to come and rejuvenate themselves in India.

The Prime Minister the world was at present facing severaldiseases emerging from fast-paced lifestyle, pandemic, andalso struggling with terrorism problems.

Under these circumstances, Sahaj Marg (Natural Path),heartfulness programmes and Yoga are like 'Asha ki kiran' (rayof hope) for the world he said, praising Kamesh Patel--Daaji,the present guide of Heartfulness.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

