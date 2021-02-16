Left Menu

MP sees 233 COVID-19 cases, 221 recoveries, 3 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesdayreported 233 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally ofinfections to 2,58,082, while three deaths pushed the tollto 3,841, a state health department official said.No new COVID-19 case was reported in 23 of the 52districts in the state on Tuesday, he added.He said 221 persons were discharged from hospitals inthe last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the stateto 2,52,385.With 93 new cases, Indores caseload went up to58,180 while that of Bhopal rose to 43,335 with the additionof 39 cases.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:57 IST
