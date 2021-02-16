MP sees 233 COVID-19 cases, 221 recoveries, 3 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesdayreported 233 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally ofinfections to 2,58,082, while three deaths pushed the tollto 3,841, a state health department official said.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in 23 of the 52districts in the state on Tuesday, he added.

He said 221 persons were discharged from hospitals inthe last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the stateto 2,52,385.

''With 93 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to58,180 while that of Bhopal rose to 43,335 with the additionof 39 cases. Indore has so far reported 927 deaths and Bhopal618. Bhopal has 537 active cases while Indore has 372,'' headded.

With 13,729 samples being examined on Tuesday, theoverall number of tests in MP went up to 56,03,016.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases2,58,082, new cases 233, death toll 3,841, recovered 2,52,385,active cases 1,856, number of tests so far 56,03,016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)