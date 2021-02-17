Mexico surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases while new infections in the United States fell for a fifth week in a row, with the White House increasing its supply of vaccines to states and pharmacies this week.

EUROPE * Europe's drugs regulator could issue an opinion by mid-March on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson's vaccine under a speedy review.

* Sources said the European Union is adding clauses to contracts with vaccine makers to allow the bloc to gain access to possible upgraded shots. * Germany dashed hopes of business lobby groups for a quick reopening of the economy.

* The United Kingdom could give two doses of vaccine to all adults by August or September, the interim head of the country's vaccine taskforce told Sky News. * Denmark registered the more contagious coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, first detected in Britain, in close to half of all positive tests in the second week of February.

* Ukrainian health minister said Kyiv's vaccine purchases were being hampered by "dirty information attacks" that had triggered a corruption investigation against his ministry. AMERICAS

* The White House is increasing the supply of vaccines sent each week to states to 13.5 million doses, and is also doubling the amount shipped to pharmacies to 2 million doses this week. * Moderna said the release of some of its vaccine doses to the U.S. government have lagged recently because of "short-term delays" in the final stages of production at its contractor Catalent.

* Mexico will this week raise concerns at the United Nations Security Council about unequal access to vaccines globally, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India will increase the number of its vaccination sites by up to five times after administering nearly 9 million shots in a month. * A five-day snap lockdown in Australia's Victoria state will end on Wednesday, officials said as they reported no new cases in a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in the city of Melbourne.

* Japan launched its inoculation drive on Wednesday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa plans to share 1 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses with other African countries. * Iraq recorded a sharp rise in cases after it confirmed infections of one of the newer variants of the coronavirus.

* Pizza, hummus, pastry and a cup of coffee were on the menu on Tuesday to entice Israelis to get their vaccinations. * Zimbabwe will begin vaccinating on Thursday, starting with health workers and other essential service personnel.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Sources said the EU is in talks with Moderna on buying more vaccines, while Australia's medical regulator granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. Treasury yields hit one-year highs on Wednesday, lending support to the dollar but pressuring lofty valuations for stocks, as investors reckoned that a stimulus-fuelled global recovery will eventually bring rising inflation.

* Japan's exports accelerated in January, led by a jump in Chinese demand, and manufacturers' sentiment turned positive for the first time since 2019. * Financial conditions in the United States were "generally good" right now, with the potential for its economic growth to outpace China, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said.

